U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carolina Rodriquez, 512th Airlift Wing loadmaster, performs a thruster during a CrossFit class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 14, 2024. The Dover AFB Fitness Center CrossFit class is an ongoing program open to all active duty, reserve, spouses and Department of Defense card holders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8295775
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-DJ256-1143
|Resolution:
|5630x3746
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover Airmen apply CrossFit to Comprehensive Airman Fitness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
