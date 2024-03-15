Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Susumu Yamashiro – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Susumu Yamashiro – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Susumu Yamashiro – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 21:40
    Photo ID: 8295738
    VIRIN: 240308-A-A4479-1001
    Resolution: 3562x2409
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Susumu Yamashiro – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Susumu Yamashiro &ndash; Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT