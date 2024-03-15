Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, completes Seoul Marathon

The 403rdArmy Field Support Brigade was represented by the Army Field Support Battalion-Korea Commander, LTC Justin L. Darnell, at the 2024 Seoul Marathon in Seoul, South Korea, March 17. He completed the grueling 26.2-mile race in a brisk 3 hours and 5 minutes, which qualified him for the 2025 Boston Marathon. The event featured 38,000 competitors from 79 countries around the world.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 19:27
|Photo ID:
|8295614
|VIRIN:
|240317-A-A4479-1001
|Resolution:
|1134x1512
|Size:
|556.95 KB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
