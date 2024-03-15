Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, completes Seoul Marathon

The 403rdArmy Field Support Brigade was represented by the Army Field Support Battalion-Korea Commander, LTC Justin L. Darnell, at the 2024 Seoul Marathon in Seoul, South Korea, March 17. He completed the grueling 26.2-mile race in a brisk 3 hours and 5 minutes, which qualified him for the 2025 Boston Marathon. The event featured 38,000 competitors from 79 countries around the world.

