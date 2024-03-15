Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Justin Darnell, commander, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, completes Seoul Marathon

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The 403rdArmy Field Support Brigade was represented by the Army Field Support Battalion-Korea Commander, LTC Justin L. Darnell, at the 2024 Seoul Marathon in Seoul, South Korea, March 17. He completed the grueling 26.2-mile race in a brisk 3 hours and 5 minutes, which qualified him for the 2025 Boston Marathon. The event featured 38,000 competitors from 79 countries around the world.

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

