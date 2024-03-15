Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 30 of 30]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees tour cargo aircraft during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, March 15, 2024. The Travis AFB Wings Over Solano air show and open house provided an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with the base and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 17:37
    Photo ID: 8295352
    VIRIN: 240315-F-FM924-1026
    Resolution: 7284x4099
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 30 of 30], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Travis AFB
    California
    Blue Angels
    Wings Over Solano

