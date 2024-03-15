Dover AFB graduates their fourth White Rope class

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, far left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with the 436th AW Chapel team and the fourth graduating White Rope class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 15, 2024. The White Rope program at Dover AFB aims to provide ethical, spiritual and emotional leaders who can assist wingmen in times of stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

