Newly graduated White Ropes and their families wait for the conclusion of the White Rope graduation ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 15, 2024. This is the fourth graduating class from the White Rope program on Dover AFB, that aims to provide ethical, spiritual and emotional leaders who can assist wingmen in times of stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 15:44 Photo ID: 8295110 VIRIN: 240315-F-PU288-1117 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.35 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB graduates their fourth White Rope class [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.