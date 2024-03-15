Dover AFB graduates their fourth White Rope class

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Airman 1st Class Faith Moss, right, 436th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, with a graduation certificate during the White Rope graduation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 15, 2024. Moss was part of the fourth graduating class from the White Rope program on Dover AFB, that aims to provide ethical, spiritual and emotional leaders who can assist wingmen in times of stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

