Dover AFB graduates their fourth White Rope class

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Senior Airman Christopher Henning, right, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, with a graduation certificate during the White Rope graduation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 15, 2024. Henning was part of the fourth graduating class from the White Rope program on Dover AFB, that aims to provide ethical, spiritual and emotional leaders who can assist wingmen in times of stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

