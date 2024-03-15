Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB graduates their fourth White Rope class [Image 2 of 8]

    Dover AFB graduates their fourth White Rope class

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen bow their heads for the invocation during the White Rope graduation ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 15, 2024. This is the fourth graduating class from the White Rope program on Dover AFB, that aims to provide ethical, spiritual and emotional leaders who can assist wingmen in times of stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 15:44
    VIRIN: 240315-F-PU288-1039
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    TAGS

    chapel
    Dover AFB
    resilience
    graduation
    436th Airlift Wing
    White Rope

