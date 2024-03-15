Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gov. Pritzker Announces Retirement of Major General Rich Neely

    Gov. Pritzker Announces Retirement of Major General Rich Neely

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Major General Rodney Boyd selected as Adjutant General for Illinois, making history as the first Black officer to command the Illinois National Guard

    This work, Gov. Pritzker Announces Retirement of Major General Rich Neely, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

