Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cetacean Desk Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Cetacean Desk Ceremony

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Maria Cantwell, U.S. Senator, and Capt. Mark McDonnell, Sector Puget Sound Commander, speak at the opening ceremony of the Coast Guard's pilot Cetacean Desk program at Coast Guard Base Seattle, Washington, Feb. 21, 2024. The Cetacean Desk program is aimed at reducing cetacean disturbances in the Salish Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8294911
    VIRIN: 240221-G-AA112-1015
    Resolution: 5142x3421
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cetacean Desk Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Annika Hirschler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cetacean Desk Ceremony
    Cetacean Desk Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    desk
    whale
    wise
    puget sound
    vessel traffic system
    cetacean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT