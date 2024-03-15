Cetacean Desk Ceremony

Maria Cantwell, U.S. Senator, and Capt. Mark McDonnell, Sector Puget Sound Commander, speak at the opening ceremony of the Coast Guard's pilot Cetacean Desk program at Coast Guard Base Seattle, Washington, Feb. 21, 2024. The Cetacean Desk program is aimed at reducing cetacean disturbances in the Salish Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Location: SEATTLE, WA, US