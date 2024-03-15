Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-82 CAB Ceremony [Image 46 of 46]

    3-82 CAB Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division recieve the Combat Aviation Badge on March 17, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8294902
    VIRIN: 240317-A-ID763-1763
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 15.31 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-82 CAB Ceremony [Image 46 of 46], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony
    3-82 CAB Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Combat
    82nd CAB
    CAB
    Combat Action Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT