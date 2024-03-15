Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peruvian Independence Day Celebration [Image 72 of 74]

    Peruvian Independence Day Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College leadership, faculty, students and staff celebrate Peru’s Independence Day at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2023. Various guests were present to include Ambassador Alfredo Ferrero Diez-Canseco, Ambassador of Peru to the United States, and other distinguished guests. Part of the festivities included a student led presentation about Peru and sharing of Peruvian dishes. Peru has had a profound impact on the college and the Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

