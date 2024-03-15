USS Essex In- Port Operations

Machinist Mate 3rd Class Thomas Unverzagt, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), takes the Navy-wide E5 advancement exam aboard Essex, March 14, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

