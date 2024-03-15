3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Deployment – Port of Alexandroupolis

A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division directs a M88A2 Hercules recovery vehicle as it’s offloaded from the cargo vessel ARC INDEPENDENCE at the port of Alexandroupolis, Greece, March 15, 2024. The offload occurred during the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division’s nine-month deployment as a rotational troop. The 3/4 ID ABCT was met by several units to include the 839th Transportation Battalion of the 598th Transportation Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and host-nation partners who coordinated port operations to ensure 3/4 ID ABCT’s successful arrival and preparation for onward movement into the European theater. 3/4 ID ABCT will play a critical role in its rotational deployment as it trains closely with European partners and allies to defend against threats to the shared security of the region. The deployment of ready, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe is evidence of the strong U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

