Bill Johnson, the chief of the Personal Property Processing Office at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, (right) observes Trey Bailey, a PPPO transportation assistant, as he assists a Navy captain with his outbound household goods shipment planning. Johnson said peak permanent change of duty station will be starting in about a month, and it’s going to get extremely busy. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Detailed into transportation 13 years ago, LRC Stuttgart PPPO chief now one of the Army’s top experts
