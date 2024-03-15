Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU(SOC) Marines and Sailors embarked on the USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) arrive in Morehead City after eight-month Deployment as the Tri-GCC Immediate Crisis Response Force [Image 6 of 6]

    26th MEU(SOC) Marines and Sailors embarked on the USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) arrive in Morehead City after eight-month Deployment as the Tri-GCC Immediate Crisis Response Force

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gustavo Baxton (left), and Cpl. Nahson Aboytes (right), with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) embrace their loved ones after returning from deployment with the 26th MEU(SOC), Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Mar. 17, 2024. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 26th MEU(SOC) returned home after completing an eight-month deployment embarked aboard the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG). During its deployment, the BAT ARG and 26th MEU(SOC) team participated in a wide array of exercises with NATO Allies and regional partners spanning across the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command to enhance interoperability, MAGTF readiness, and provide crisis response options. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8293861
    VIRIN: 240317-M-GH793-1140
    Resolution: 3401x5099
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US
    USS Mesa Verde
    Marines
    USMCNews
    BAT ARG 26 MEUSOC Deployment 23

