A bridge is placed on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) in preparation to offload after returning from deployment with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), Morehead City, North Carolina, Mar. 17, 2024. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 26th MEU(SOC) returned home after completing an eight-month deployment embarked aboard the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG). During its deployment, the BAT ARG and 26th MEU(SOC) team participated in a wide array of exercises with NATO Allies and regional partners spanning across the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command to enhance interoperability, MAGTF readiness, and provide crisis response options. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8293857 VIRIN: 240317-M-GH793-1049 Resolution: 7085x4726 Size: 2.89 MB Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU(SOC) Marines and Sailors embarked on the USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) arrive in Morehead City after eight-month Deployment as the Tri-GCC Immediate Crisis Response Force [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Rafael BrambilaPelayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.