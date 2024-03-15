Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Training Demonstration [Image 5 of 5]

    Military Working Dog Training Demonstration

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Arroyo, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, and his MWD, Dbonato, conduct a demonstration for school-aged children at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. As part of Women in Aviation Week, Arroyo and Dbonato demonstrated the importance of building a trusting relationship with the MWD to effectively accomplish the mission. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8293806
    VIRIN: 240315-F-FA439-9440
    Resolution: 2236x1683
    Size: 933.11 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Training Demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Military Working Dogs
    Air Force
    23rd Wing
    FlyLikeaGirl
    MoodyWIA24

