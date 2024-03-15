U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Arroyo, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, and his MWD, Dbonato, conduct a demonstration for school-aged children at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. As part of Women in Aviation Week, Arroyo and Dbonato demonstrated the importance of building a trusting relationship with the MWD to effectively accomplish the mission. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 08:03 Photo ID: 8293806 VIRIN: 240315-F-FA439-9440 Resolution: 2236x1683 Size: 933.11 KB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog Training Demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.