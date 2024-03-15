Military Working Dog Training Demonstration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Arroyo, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, hands out cards to school-aged children at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. As part of Women in Aviation Week, Arroyo handed out the cards, which displayed each MWD in their unit and facts about each canine’s personality on them. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

