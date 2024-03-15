Military Working Dog Training Demonstration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Arroyo, 23rd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, and his MWD, Dbonato, conduct a demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. As part of Women in Aviation Week, Arroyo and Dbonato showcased their capabilities to educate youth on MWD operations. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cade Ellis)

