Aki Nichols, public affairs officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), walks his dog Charlie through a simulated crowd during a Canine Good Citizen test at CFAS March 18, 2024. Members of the Sasebo community participated in the test to qualify for the American Red Cross Animal Visitation program, which allows certified dogs and dog handlers to visit with service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 02:01 Photo ID: 8293620 VIRIN: 240316-N-WS494-1112 Resolution: 3971x2647 Size: 872.7 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.