Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS [Image 5 of 6]

    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Maj. Mary Pico, a veterinarian for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Japan, Sasebo Branch, evaluates Aki Nichols’, public affairs officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), dog Charlie during a Canine Good Citizen test at CFAS March 18, 2024. Members of the Sasebo community participated in the test to qualify for the American Red Cross Animal Visitation program, which allows certified dogs and dog handlers to visit with service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 02:01
    Photo ID: 8293619
    VIRIN: 240316-N-WS494-1099
    Resolution: 5006x3337
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS
    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS
    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS
    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS
    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS
    Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    American Red Cross
    Animal Visitation Program
    Amercian Kennel Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT