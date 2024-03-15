Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS

Maj. Mary Pico, a veterinarian for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Japan, Sasebo Branch, gives directions to Kevin Bumgardner and his dog Carrol during a Canine Good Citizen test at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 18, 2024. Members of the Sasebo community participated in the test to qualify for the American Red Cross Animal Visitation program, which allows certified dogs and dog handlers to visit with service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

