Members of the Sasebo community pose for a photo with their dogs prior to taking a Canine Good Citizen test at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 18, 2024. Members participated in the test to qualify for the American Red Cross Animal Visitation program, which allows certified dogs and dog handlers to visit with service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 02:01 Photo ID: 8293615 VIRIN: 240316-N-WS494-1022 Resolution: 5013x3342 Size: 1.19 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canine Good Citizen Test at CFAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.