USS Higgins (DDG 76) General Quarters Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) Ensign Brienna Bruun from Portage, Wisconsin, relays information during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 26. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: PORTAGE, WA, US by PO1 Hannah Fry