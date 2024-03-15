PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) Sailors respond to a simulated casualty during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 26. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 01:17
|Photo ID:
|8293582
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-ZS816-7585
|Resolution:
|5924x3949
|Size:
|888.57 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
