    USS Higgins (DDG 76) General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) General Quarters Drill

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) Sailors respond to a simulated casualty during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 26. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 01:17
    Photo ID: 8293582
    VIRIN: 240226-N-ZS816-7585
    Resolution: 5924x3949
    Size: 888.57 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    GQ
    Drills
    training
    CTF 71
    DESRON 15:

