USS Higgins (DDG 76) General Quarters Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) Ensign Blake Christiansen from Hazel Green, Arizona talks on the phone during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 26. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

