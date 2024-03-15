PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) Lt. j.g. Claire Rugaber from Rochester, New York stands watch in combat information center (CIC) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 26. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 01:17
Photo ID:
|8293578
VIRIN:
|240226-N-ZS816-3614
Resolution:
|5662x3775
Size:
|2.21 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Daily Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
