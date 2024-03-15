Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins leaves Jeju [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Higgins leaves Jeju

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Lillian Olen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (Mar. 9, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) monitors the anchor chain during a sea and anchor evolution on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while getting underway from Jeju Island after a scheduled port visit, Mar. 9. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 00:21
    Photo ID: 8293559
    VIRIN: 240309-N-PA311-1014
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
