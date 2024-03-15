USS Higgins leaves Jeju

JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (Mar. 9, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) monitors the anchor chain during a sea and anchor evolution on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while getting underway from Jeju Island after a scheduled port visit, Mar. 9. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

