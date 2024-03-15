USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 2, 2024) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Nebus from South Bend, Indiana, (left) and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Malik Meekins from Horn Lake, Mississippi, (right) carry Retail Specialist 1st Class Paul Paiva from Hilo, Hawaii, (center) after a simulated injury during the final battle problem drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 2. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

