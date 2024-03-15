Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem [Image 18 of 19]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 2, 2024) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Nebus from South Bend, Indiana, (left) and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Malik Meekins from Horn Lake, Mississippi, (right) carry Retail Specialist 1st Class Paul Paiva from Hilo, Hawaii, (center) after a simulated injury during the final battle problem drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 2. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 23:47
    Photo ID: 8293543
    VIRIN: 240302-N-ZS816-2306
    Resolution: 4688x3125
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem
    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Final Battle Problem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Final Battle Problem
    FBP
    CTF 71/DESRON 15
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT