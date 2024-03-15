F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned to the Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. The two-day event also featured performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 21:56 Photo ID: 8293453 VIRIN: 240317-F-OY799-2474 Resolution: 2533x3397 Size: 331.24 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.