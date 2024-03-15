Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 4 of 5]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The crowd waves at the Blue Angels' "Fat Albert" as it makes a pass during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. The two-day event also featured performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Airmen
    Blue Angels
    USAF
    Wings Over Solano

