Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

The crowd waves at the Blue Angels' "Fat Albert" as it makes a pass during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. The two-day event also featured performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

Date Taken: 03.17.2024
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US