The crowd waves at the Blue Angels' "Fat Albert" as it makes a pass during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. The two-day event also featured performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 21:56
|Photo ID:
|8293452
|VIRIN:
|240317-F-OY799-2150
|Resolution:
|6475x4321
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
