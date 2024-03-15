Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

A T-33 assigned to Ace Maker Airshows, left, and a MiG-17, flown by Jason Somes, perform aerobatic maneuvers together during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. The two-day event also featured performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

