Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

The "Parade of Heavies" perform a fly over the crowd during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. The “Parade of Heavies” consists of a C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

Date Taken: 03.17.2024