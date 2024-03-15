The "Parade of Heavies" perform a fly over the crowd during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 17, 2024. The “Parade of Heavies” consists of a C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 21:56
|Photo ID:
|8293450
|VIRIN:
|240317-F-OY799-1644
|Resolution:
|6914x4614
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
