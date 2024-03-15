Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Oklahoma City [Image 8 of 10]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Oklahoma City

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Va., sings with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their performance at First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 21:12
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US
    U.S. Navy Band
    Oklahoma City
    Sea Chanters
    2024 National Tour

