Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Oklahoma City

Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Va., sings with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their performance at First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

Date Taken: 03.17.2024
Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US