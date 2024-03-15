The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus receive a standing ovation at Oklahoma City’s First Presbyterian Church, following their performance on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Navy’s premier choir will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8293410
|VIRIN:
|240317-N-OA196-1041
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters performs in Oklahoma City [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT