A small unmanned aircraft system (s-UAS) component of the Vision and Intelligence Systems for Medical Teaming Applications (VISTA) hovers while gathering information from notional casualties during the medical experimentation portion of Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), Fort Irwin, Calif., March 16, 2024. The VISTA is being developed by the U.S. Army’s Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC). Medical developers from across the U.S. Army joined forces this month to test the latest Department of Defense medical technology and treatment programs as part of PC-C4 at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity are assessing the progress of two programs during PC-C4: the Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) and Medical Casualty Predictive Logistics Utilization System (MCPLUS). USAMMDA is the DoD's premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities. Located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 18:49 Photo ID: 8293290 VIRIN: 240316-A-PJ332-3689 Resolution: 2691x1794 Size: 1.86 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished visitors see latest frontline medical tech during Capstone 4 exercise [Image 29 of 29], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.