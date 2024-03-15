Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished visitors see latest frontline medical tech during Capstone 4 exercise [Image 14 of 29]

    Distinguished visitors see latest frontline medical tech during Capstone 4 exercise

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the III Armored Corps operate a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle during the medical experimentation portion of Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), Fort Irwin, Calif., March 16, 2024. Medical developers from across the U.S. Army joined forces this month to test the latest Department of Defense medical technology and treatment programs as part of PC-C4 at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity are assessing the progress of two programs during PC-C4: the Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) and Medical Casualty Predictive Logistics Utilization System (MCPLUS). USAMMDA is the DoD's premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities. Located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T Parish/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8293285
    VIRIN: 240316-A-PJ332-3475
    Resolution: 2739x1826
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished visitors see latest frontline medical tech during Capstone 4 exercise [Image 29 of 29], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical development
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity
    Capstone 4

