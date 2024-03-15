Distinguished visitors see latest frontline medical tech during Capstone 4 exercise

Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, U.S. Army Surgeon General, speaks with U.S. Army Capt. Craig Roberts, a physician assistant with 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, inside a battalion aid station during the medical experimentation portion of Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), Fort Irwin, Calif., March 16, 2024. Roberts is a native of Colorado Springs and commissioned in 2015 after graduating from the University of Colorado. Izaguirre led a contingent of general officers and distinguished guests to tour a frontline medical facility to learn about the latest medical technologies and treatments under development by U.S. Department of Defense medical experts. Medical developers from across the U.S. Army joined forces this month to test the latest Department of Defense medical technology and treatment programs as part of PC-C4 at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity are assessing the progress of two programs during PC-C4: the Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) and Medical Casualty Predictive Logistics Utilization System (MCPLUS). USAMMDA is the DoD's premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities. Located at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USAMMDA develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T Parish/Released)

