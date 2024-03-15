Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week for 11-15 March 2024 is CWT3 Heinsch.



CWT3 Heinsch has been in the Navy since 2022 and has been a part of NIOC Pensacola since May 2023. He has been achieving great things for his team and supporting several mission areas. Additionally, he recently mentored a new accession Sailor that is currently in training. CWT3 Heinsch continues to show his willingness to help NIOC Pensacola as his team’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) representative. CWT3 Heinsch’s tenacity in actively pursuing mission objectives, willingness to help fellow Sailors, and his dedication to his community are why he was chosen as our Warrior of the Week!



Fun fact: CWT3 Heinsch plays the ocarina, trumpet, and several percussion instruments within the Pensacola Bay Concert Band which is an all-volunteer instrumentalist group that performs charity functions that support local food banks within the community.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 12:22 Photo ID: 8292976 VIRIN: 240315-N-CB934-2653 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.57 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by PO2 Lillian Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.