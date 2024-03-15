SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 13, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 11:15 Photo ID: 8292946 VIRIN: 240313-N-DO408-1137 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Boat Operations [Image 42 of 42], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.