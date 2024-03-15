Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Operations [Image 40 of 42]

    Small Boat Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct small boat operations in a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), March 13, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashan Jefferson)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 11:15
    Photo ID: 8292935
    VIRIN: 240313-N-DO408-1003
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Small Boat Operations [Image 42 of 42], by PO2 Rashan Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

