Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations on March 12, 2024. FARP provides fuel and ordnance necessary for rotary-wing operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8292854
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-ID763-3725
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|18.88 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day Time FARP Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
