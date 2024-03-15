Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day Time FARP Operations [Image 16 of 18]

    Day Time FARP Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations on March 12, 2024. FARP provides fuel and ordnance necessary for rotary-wing operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    82nd Airborne Division
    FARP
    Fuel
    82nd CAB
    3-82

