Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations on March 12, 2024. FARP provides fuel and ordnance necessary for rotary-wing operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 08:44 Photo ID: 8292804 VIRIN: 240312-A-ID763-4425 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 19.2 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day Time FARP Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.