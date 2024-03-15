Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Kyle Bickerton Reenlistment [Image 16 of 16]

    Spc. Kyle Bickerton Reenlistment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Kyle Bickerton reenlists in the U.S. Army aboard a CH47 on March 15, 2024. Bickerton serves in the , 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

