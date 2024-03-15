Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB host Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 18 of 19]

    Travis AFB host Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned to the Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 16, 2024. The mission of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8292678
    VIRIN: 240316-F-OY799-4794
    Resolution: 2695x3765
    Size: 397.4 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Travis AFB host Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Blue Angels

    Airmen
    Blue Angels
    USAF
    Wings Over Solano

