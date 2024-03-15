Two Yak-50s perform aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 16, 2024. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 23:39 Photo ID: 8292673 VIRIN: 240316-F-OY799-4012 Resolution: 6261x4179 Size: 1.1 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB host Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.