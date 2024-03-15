An F-22 Raptor performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 16, 2024. Air Combat Command’s F-22 Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 23:39
|Photo ID:
|8292672
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-OY799-3645
|Resolution:
|5669x3298
|Size:
|599 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB host Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT